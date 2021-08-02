Previous
Painted Lady And Buddleia by carolmw
Photo 3190

Painted Lady And Buddleia

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

carol white

@carolmw
Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful and composed image - love it - fav
August 2nd, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 2nd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
So lovely. I’ve been watching for painted ladies in my garden, hope to see one soon.
August 2nd, 2021  
Lynda McG ace
Nice capture
August 2nd, 2021  
Mave
Lovely
August 2nd, 2021  
Bep
Wonderful macro. Fav.
August 2nd, 2021  
