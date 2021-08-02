Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3190
Painted Lady And Buddleia
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6132
photos
195
followers
115
following
873% complete
View this month »
3183
3184
3185
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
Latest from all albums
3187
2667
2668
3188
2669
3189
2670
3190
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
2nd August 2021 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
buddleia
,
painted-lady
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful and composed image - love it - fav
August 2nd, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 2nd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
So lovely. I’ve been watching for painted ladies in my garden, hope to see one soon.
August 2nd, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nice capture
August 2nd, 2021
Mave
Lovely
August 2nd, 2021
Bep
Wonderful macro. Fav.
August 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close