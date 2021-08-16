Sign up
Photo 3200
Which Path To Take
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
2
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6152
photos
197
followers
115
following
876% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
14th August 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grass
,
shadows
,
trees
,
paths
,
delapre-abbey-gardens
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely. I would go straight!
August 16th, 2021
leggzy
I would go left...lovely capture
August 16th, 2021
