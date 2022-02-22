Sign up
Photo 3365
Macro World
Thank you for your kind thoughts of John.He had a C-Scan yesterday,so I'm hoping it will shed some light on the cause of his lung problem.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Tags
macro
,
moss
Peter Dulis
ace
Wishing you both all the best
February 22nd, 2022
