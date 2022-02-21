Previous
Next
Alstromeria by carolmw
Photo 3364

Alstromeria

I haven't been around for a few days,as John's breathing was getting worse on Friday morning,so I took him to A and E.Spent all day there with him.He had 2 Litres of fluid drained from his left lung and spent the night on a corridor bed in A and E.On Saturday,he was transferred to an assessment ward,where he still is.He has a chest drain ,from which another 2 Litres has been drained.Doctors are trying to find out why his lung keeps filling up.Going in to visit again this afternoon.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

carol white

ace
@carolmw
921% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh no, Carol, so sorry. Hope you get answers soon.
February 21st, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
So sorry to hear your news and I hope he gets better soon. The most important thing is to find out why his lungs keep filling up like this. I used to work at Papworth! Beautiful photo
February 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise