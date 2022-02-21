Alstromeria

I haven't been around for a few days,as John's breathing was getting worse on Friday morning,so I took him to A and E.Spent all day there with him.He had 2 Litres of fluid drained from his left lung and spent the night on a corridor bed in A and E.On Saturday,he was transferred to an assessment ward,where he still is.He has a chest drain ,from which another 2 Litres has been drained.Doctors are trying to find out why his lung keeps filling up.Going in to visit again this afternoon.

