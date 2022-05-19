Sign up
Photo 3446
So Precious
After more than 2 years,I visited Stowe Gardens again,yesterday.A lovely day and lots of goslings as well as these tiny cygnets.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
carol white
Tags
egg
nest
swan
waterbirds
cygnets
stowe-gardens
