John With His Pride And Joy by carolmw
John With His Pride And Joy

Thank you everyone for all your kind thoughts on John's passing.
We shall be keeping his fire engine,and looking after it for him.It will follow behind him at his funeral,which for various reasons won't be until July 8th.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

carol white

@carolmw
John Falconer ace
Sorry to hear of these trials.
June 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot Carol , he will be so pleased to have the fire engine following him in the procession ! Take care xx
June 13th, 2022  
