Photo 3456
John With His Pride And Joy
Thank you everyone for all your kind thoughts on John's passing.
We shall be keeping his fire engine,and looking after it for him.It will follow behind him at his funeral,which for various reasons won't be until July 8th.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
carol white
@carolmw
Album
365
Tags
john
fire-engine
John Falconer
ace
Sorry to hear of these trials.
June 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot Carol , he will be so pleased to have the fire engine following him in the procession ! Take care xx
June 13th, 2022
