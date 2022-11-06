Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3520
Ramparts,Berwick
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
2
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6711
photos
179
followers
87
following
964% complete
View this month »
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
3519
3520
Latest from all albums
3516
2915
3517
2916
2917
3518
3519
3520
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
grass
,
trees
,
clouds
,
viaduct
,
cannon
,
ramparts
Dione Giorgio
Lovely old gun. I have never seen a carriage like this.
November 6th, 2022
Faye Turner
Great capture
November 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
