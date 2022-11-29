Sign up
Photo 3538
Greylag Goose
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
carol white
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
waterbird
,
abington-park
,
greylag-goose
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful. Lovely reflections.
November 29th, 2022
