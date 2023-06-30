Cotswold Lavender Farm 1

Overlooking the Vale of Evesham, this family-run farm has been growing lavender since 1999, thanks to the rich limestone soil the Cotswolds is famous for. There’s around 140 miles of rows to explore (and plenty of photo opportunities), as well as camomile gardens that, in the summer, look like a field full of tall daisies. Once harvested at the end of summer, the farm creates a variety of products from the crops, from shower gels and moisturisers to diffusers and even lavender-infused chocolate truffles.