Previous
Photo 3690
The Village Smithy,Allerford
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
3
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6960
photos
171
followers
89
following
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
blacksmith
,
allerford
,
the-smithy
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful image, so much to see. Is this a village where people re-enact history? Here we have Williamsburg in Virginia, such a wonderful place to visit.
July 1st, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
Great depiction of a lost art/artisan!
July 1st, 2023
carol white
ace
@louannwarren
.No, it's just a very small village, but very pretty
July 1st, 2023
