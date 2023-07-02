Castle Coombe

Surrounded by Cotswolds Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty, Castle Combe offers plenty of picturesque walks and quaint villages streets waiting to be explored!



Castle Combe has featured regularly as a film location, most recently in The Wolf Man, Stardust and Stephen Spielberg’s War Horse. It was also used in the original Dr Doolittle film.



The village has a rich history and the houses are made up of the honey coloured Cotswold stone, typical for a village of this area.



Within Castle Combe you’ll find a Market Cross and St Andrew’s Church which dates from the 13th century. The church houses a faceless clock which is reputed to be one of the oldest working clocks in the country. No houses have been built since 1600 a.d,

