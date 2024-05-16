Previous
Puffin by carolmw
Photo 3912

Puffin

Danny and Emmanuel have paid for Rosie and I to see Andre Rieu's concert ,in Birmingham,tomorrow,looking forward to it very much.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

carol white

Dianne ace
A gorgeous image. Enjoy the concert.
May 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beautiful close up. fav.
May 16th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Terrific.
May 16th, 2024  
