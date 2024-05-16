Sign up
Previous
Photo 3912
Puffin
Danny and Emmanuel have paid for Rosie and I to see Andre Rieu's concert ,in Birmingham,tomorrow,looking forward to it very much.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous image. Enjoy the concert.
May 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beautiful close up. fav.
May 16th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific.
May 16th, 2024
