Alnwick Castle,The Entrance by carolmw
Photo 3933

Alnwick Castle,The Entrance

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

carol white

Carole Sandford ace
That’s an impressive entrance! Great capture.
June 13th, 2024  
Karen ace
What remarkable stonework - I like the men standing on top, and the coat of arms. A super interesting castle.
June 13th, 2024  
