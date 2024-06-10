Sign up
Previous
Photo 3930
Daisy
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
6
4
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7308
photos
167
followers
99
following
Tags
dog
,
daisy
Lou Ann
ace
Just such a sweet dog!
June 10th, 2024
Karen
ace
Daisy has the most adoring look in her eyes - a fabulous portrait of her.
June 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful portrait of Daisy. - such trusting and adoring look in that gaze ! fav
June 10th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful portrait Daisy!
June 10th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Great capture of Daisy. I bet she is a sweetheart.
June 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful portrait
June 10th, 2024
