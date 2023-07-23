Sign up
Previous
Photo 3710
Red Admiral And Buddleia
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
sky
,
macro
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
red-admiral-butterfly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super! Butterflies on my buddleia too but rather elusive ! fav
July 23rd, 2023
