Photo 3752
Woody At The Watering Place
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
T799H
Taken
8th September 2023 4:41pm
leaves
garden
wood-pigeon
bird-bath
Dawn
ace
A lovely image Carol
September 9th, 2023
