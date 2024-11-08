Sign up
Photo 4056
A Walk By The Lake In Autumn
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
trees
,
autumn
,
statue
,
path
,
stowe
,
11km-lake
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful autumnal colours fav!
November 8th, 2024
