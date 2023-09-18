Sign up
Previous
Photo 3760
'Mellow Fruitfulness'
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
carol white
Tags
macro
,
autumn
,
collage
,
blackberries
,
rosehips
,
haws
Dione Giorgio
Lovely collage. Beautiful shots and vibrant berries.
September 18th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh gorgeous berries
September 18th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty looking collage with great colors.
September 18th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice collage
September 18th, 2023
Olwynne
Beautiful berries. Lovely macro shots
September 18th, 2023
