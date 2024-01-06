Previous
Beddgelert,Wales by carolmw
Photo 3844

Beddgelert,Wales

I bought this watercolour,painted by a local artist,when I visited Beddgelert a few years ago.It's such a pretty village,it's nice to have a reminder.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1053% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise