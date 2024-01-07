Sign up
Previous
Photo 3845
Emmanuel And Julia Dancing The Rumba
My Grandson,Emmanuel and his partner,Julia competing in the latin section at The Winter Gardens,Blackpool.Rosie went to watch and sent me this photo.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Tags
julia
,
emmanuel
,
blackpool
,
winter-gardens
,
latin-dance
Lou Ann
ace
Oh my goodness. This is wonderful!
January 7th, 2024
