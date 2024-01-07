Previous
Emmanuel And Julia Dancing The Rumba by carolmw
Emmanuel And Julia Dancing The Rumba

My Grandson,Emmanuel and his partner,Julia competing in the latin section at The Winter Gardens,Blackpool.Rosie went to watch and sent me this photo.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
carol white

@carolmw
Lou Ann ace
Oh my goodness. This is wonderful!
January 7th, 2024  
