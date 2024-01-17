The Straining Tower,Lake Vyrnwy,Wales

The Straining Tower at Lake Vyrnwy is an intake tower built to extract water from the lake. The tower stands on the north shore of Lake Vyrnwy, near the village of Llanwddyn, in Powys, Wales. The Lake Vyrnwy dam project was designed to provide a water supply to the city of Liverpool and work on the dam began in 1881. On its completion 11 years later, the lake was the largest reservoir in Europe and water was drawn from it into the straining tower and carried to Liverpool on a 110km-long aqueduct. The engineers for the project were Thomas Hawksley and George Frederick Deacon, although the straining tower was entirely Deacon's design. The tower is constructed in a Gothic Revival style, purportedly based on the tower of the castle at Chillon, Switzerland. It draws heavily on the contemporaneous work of William Burges, whose Cardiff Castle and Castell Coch are clear influences. The straining tower is a Grade I listed building.

