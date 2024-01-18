Sign up
Previous
Photo 3852
Lake Vyrnwy And Dam
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
trees
,
dam
,
panorama
,
hills
,
wales
,
lake-vyrnwy
