Photo 3863
Sweet Little Bluetit
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
bird
branches
wales
catkins
bluetit
vyrnwy
rspb-hide
background-chaffinch
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous!
January 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot and presentation ! fav
January 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 30th, 2024
