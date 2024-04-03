Church Of The Metamorphosis,Athens

Commonly known as the Metamorphosis, the Church of the Transfiguration of the Saviour is located on Kydathineon Street in Plaka, the old Alikokou neighbourhood of Athens. The church is also called Sotira tou Kottaki, after the Athenian family who once owned it.



Dating to the early 11th century, this four-aisled, cross-in-square Byzantine church has undergone many aesthetically questionable renovations over the years, greatly detracting from its Byzantine appearance.



Originally dedicated to Virgin Mary the Saviour, it functioned as a Russian church from 1847 until 1855. While frescoes from the 18th century can still be seen in the church, its invaluable Byzantine-era frescoes have been lost.



The church still possesses some truly remarkable icons, such as a Virgin Mary dating from the 14th century and other rare religious artefacts.

