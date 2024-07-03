Sign up
Previous
Photo 3952
Damselfly And Canna Lily
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
flower
,
damselfly
,
canna-lily
,
coton-manor-gardens
Wylie
Lovely sharp capture of this elusive fly
July 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous and sharp capture capture of this beauty ! fav
July 3rd, 2024
