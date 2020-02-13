Sign up
Photo 2378
A Long Way Down
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
3
3
1
1
Album
Past and Present
DC-GX9
DC-GX9
Taken
7th February 2020 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
fence
,
trees
,
steps
,
stowe-gardens
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"And down the lane , I met Mary , locks of gold and lips like cherries ………." reminds me of the "Green green grass of home" - Tom Jones !!
February 13th, 2020
