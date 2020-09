Agios Georgios Monastery,Selinari,Crete

Because Crete is on the quarantine list,I am quarantining for the next 2 weeks,so I'll be posting a lot of photos from Crete.The Personal Locator Form we had to fill in,before entry into the UK is quite a farce.Border Force are supposed to scan the QR code.THey asked for mine which I showed them ,on my phone....THey didn't bother to scan it,and didn't even ask to see the boys' at all.In greece it was done properly!!

