Photo 2492
The Promenade,Siteia,Crete
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Views
1
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DSC-WX500
Taken
18th September 2020 9:19am
Tags
sky
,
restaurants
,
buildings
,
lamp-post
,
crete
,
promenade
,
palm-trees
,
siteia
