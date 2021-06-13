Previous
Next
Lake View,Kelmarsh Hall by carolmw
Photo 2639

Lake View,Kelmarsh Hall

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

carol white

ace
@carolmw
723% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely reflections and presentation
June 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise