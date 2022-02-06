Sign up
Photo 2803
Watching The Ducks
This cheeky pair couldn't take their eyes off the ducks,one eventually joining the birds in the lake.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
trees
dogs
lake
waterbirds
grasses
delapre-park
skyreflections
Lou Ann
ace
Such great dogs. This is a lovely image.
February 6th, 2022
