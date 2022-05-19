Previous
Adorable by carolmw
Photo 2877

Adorable

After more than 2 years,I visited Stowe Gardens again,yesterday.A lovely day and lots of goslings as well as these tiny cygnets.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
19th May 2022 19th May 22

carol white

@carolmw
