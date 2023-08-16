Entrance Gates,Jephson Gardens,Royal Leamington Spa

Jephson’s is a sublime venue in the heart of Jephson Gardens in the stunning town of Leamington Spa. The park is almost 200 years old and historically was the place “to be seen” by the wealthy and aristocratic.



There was a major regeneration of the park in the 90’s trying to bring back the original splendour and glamour of its earlier days. Today the park is a gem in the heart of the town and in 2004 it was voted the “Best Garden in England”

