The Bath Assembly Hall,Royal Leamington Spa

The Bath Assembly Hall opened in 1926 as a Palais de Danse, part of a growing trend of dance halls across the country. The Hammersmith Palais had been the first when it opened in London in 1919. This one on Spencer Street in Leamington was designed by the Birmingham architect Horace Bradley in the Art Deco style. The Leamington History website says that, "Many patrons went to the Palais at least two evenings a week and to tea dances at the weekends. The Old Time dances regularly attracted over 200 people. The statue on top of the building originally held a globe which was illuminated. The inside of the Palais was lit by a large mirror ball and it has a specially designed sprung floor."

It is now a Grade 2 listed building.

