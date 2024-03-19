Sign up
Previous
Photo 3066
AERIAL SUNSET (heading to Paris)
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
2
2
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Past and Present
Camera
CRT-NX1
Taken
19th March 2024 7:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
aegean
Heather
ace
Beautiful layers! I love the sun bouncing off the plane's wing, too! Fav
March 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a great shot. Have a lovely time in Paris !
March 19th, 2024
