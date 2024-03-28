Previous
My Route To The Parthenon by carolmw
Photo 3069

My Route To The Parthenon

Constructing the elevator was a difficult technical procedure as it’s the only of its kind in the world whose angle is almost 90 degrees.

It can carry weight up to 1300 kilograms and the ride from the bottom to the top of the hill takes about 32 seconds.

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

carol white

@carolmw
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice shot and so interesting looking.
March 28th, 2024  
