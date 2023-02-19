Sign up
Snowdrop after a fashion
Missed a few days got very busy on the farm but today was easier
Got down low. Took a picture of a snowdrop then did something in Snapseed. Rather like the effect but no idea what I did 🤦🏻♀️
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
iphone
spring
snowdrop
missed
snapseed
JeannieC57
WOW !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I sure hope you figure out what you did ... this is gorgeous. I love the light, the DOF, POV ... everything. Fabulous and I want to give it a few more stars !
February 19th, 2023
Catriona Baker
@jeanniec57
thank you very much. Very happy with the result even though it can’t be reproduced 🤣
February 19th, 2023
