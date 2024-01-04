Sign up
185 / 365
Frankenstein’s Sister
I didn’t finish off 2023 in the best fashion !!!
Part of the healing ❤️🩹 is embracing the luck 🍀
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
0
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
186
photos
18
followers
37
following
50% complete
View this month »
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
Tags
oops
,
ouch
,
bodyparts
Krista Marson
ace
looks ouchy!
January 7th, 2024
