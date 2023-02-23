Previous
Next
Wine glass stem by catangus
34 / 365

Wine glass stem

Trying out different ideas mainly borrowed from this site. Thank you for the inspiration!!
Then learning what you can do in Snapseed
Long way to go but fun 🤩
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise