Anemic tulip by catangus
37 / 365

Anemic tulip

Tough day
Made better with mission to create todays picture
Still learning Lightroom mobile. It’s a long process
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
10% complete

