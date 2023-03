Green tree

There is an orangery on the farm with lemon lime and grapefruit trees. The smell is gorgeous with the blossom on sunny days like today. The lemons ripen and are well used but to date no such luck with the grapefruit or lime. They produce plenty fruit bodies just not edible πŸ€ͺπŸ‹

Then again we are in England can’t expect miracles πŸ˜‚