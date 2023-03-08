Previous
Yellow food saver clips by catangus
45 / 365

Yellow food saver clips

Suddenly inspiration hit me for todays yellow while clearing up after dinner. I forget how useful IKEA is 😁
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
12% complete

Christine Sztukowski
Lovely composition
March 8th, 2023  
