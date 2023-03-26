Previous
Pink by catangus
Pink

Playing with focusing and portrait mode on iPhone. Deliberately focused in front of the flower. Lightening difficult desk light in dark. This was my least bad effort. Altered to be softlyy pink,
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
