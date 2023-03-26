Sign up
63 / 365
Pink
Playing with focusing and portrait mode on iPhone. Deliberately focused in front of the flower. Lightening difficult desk light in dark. This was my least bad effort. Altered to be softlyy pink,
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
0
0
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
63
photos
12
followers
26
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2023 10:52pm
Tags
iphone
,
practice
,
rainbp2023
