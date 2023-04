Serafina - 8 year old mare

The quirky one! Angel one moment Devil next!

Very good and knows it. Maybe this is her year to hit the big time. Father was a winning American thoroughbred, mother an Argentine polopony who has played on 3 continents.

The coat colour is called Overa in Latin American Spanish.



This is my first attempt at making a collage. Not quite what I visualised but it will have to do