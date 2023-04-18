Previous
Therapy by catangus
Therapy

It’s almost impossible to watch a sunset and not dream.
Bern Williams
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful so picturesque. Fav
April 18th, 2023  
