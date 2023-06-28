Sign up
Previous
153 / 365
Field thistle
Looking into the early morning sun I really liked the lightening of this field also known as creeping thistle. It’s been a good year for them!!
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
0
0
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
Tags
light
,
morning
,
thistle
