The dawn of a new age ! by catangus
The dawn of a new age !

Sunrise 🌄 a couple of weeks ago which I forgot to post
Does it fit the darkroom cloudscape tag?? Which I came across when browsing over a cup of coffee
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
JackieR ace
Oh yes and thank you for joioning in (it does look like a nuclear explosion though!!)
July 26th, 2023  
