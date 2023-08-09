Sign up
163 / 365
Distant adventures
From the other very misty morning on what turned out to be a lovely day. Caught the hot air ballon before it disappeared behind the trees and landed
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
165
photos
20
followers
38
following
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
9th August 2023 7:38am
Tags
hot
,
air
,
mist
,
ballon
JackieR
ace
Fab timing
August 14th, 2023
