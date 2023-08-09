Previous
Distant adventures by catangus
Distant adventures

From the other very misty morning on what turned out to be a lovely day. Caught the hot air ballon before it disappeared behind the trees and landed
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
JackieR ace
Fab timing
August 14th, 2023  
