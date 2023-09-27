Sign up
Previous
169 / 365
🌻
Wild flower swathe. Part of the environmental scheme along field edges. This one was a bit late sown. Plenty winter feed for the birds!!
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
haskar
ace
Beautiful capture. Lovely pov and dof.
September 28th, 2023
