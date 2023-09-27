Previous
by catangus
Wild flower swathe. Part of the environmental scheme along field edges. This one was a bit late sown. Plenty winter feed for the birds!!
haskar ace
Beautiful capture. Lovely pov and dof.
September 28th, 2023  
