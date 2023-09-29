Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
171 / 365
Michaelmas Daisy
Well that’s according to the clever AI thing on my phone
Found flowering in a random spot in a field on the farm
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
171
photos
18
followers
37
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2023 4:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
so
,
not
,
wild
,
daisy’s
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close