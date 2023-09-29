Previous
Michaelmas Daisy by catangus
171 / 365

Michaelmas Daisy

Well that’s according to the clever AI thing on my phone
Found flowering in a random spot in a field on the farm
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise