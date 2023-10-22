Previous
Hatching 🐣 by catangus
176 / 365

Hatching 🐣

Sweet chestnut in situ. Taken before I did something stupid
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
48% complete

